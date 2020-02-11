Yella Beezy Sued! Alleged Assault Caught On Traffic Cam.

When will rappers, athletes, and entertainers learn that in the world today someone is always watching and you might not even know and you might even feel that you got away from something and then a video comes out showing that person doing exactly what they said they didn’t do. This is the problem that Yella Beezy is now facing after being caught on video chasing down the manger of another Dallas rapper that he’s had a running beef with and then beating him up in the middle of the street and then coming back to the club’s parking lot bragging about what he did on camera. Full Story Here 13 photos