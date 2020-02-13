CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

The Headwrap Song: Dedicated To The Queens For Valentine’s Day [VIDEO]

Jordan dedicates this weeks song to all the Queens for Valentine’s Day coming up this week! Make sure you tag us on your pictures or videos on social media!

RelatedThe Headwrap Song: Black History Month Edition [VIDEO]

Related#AskingForAFriend: If You Are Dating Someone For A Week, Do You Need To Buy A Valentine’s Day Gift? [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Headwrap Song: Dedicated To The Queens For Valentine’s Day [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close