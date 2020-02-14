10 Things You Should NOT Get Your Valentine’s

Today is a day of love and most like to express their love in the form of gifts, well after sitting with my love experts #JustBurrs and #StoweShow we’ve compiled a list of things you should never ever give the person you love or lust after.
10. A used gift card
9. A bouquet of yard flowers or dandelions
8. A Christmas Gift from 2 months ago
7. A Funeral reef that says “I Love You”
6. Raw uncooked fish
5. Pre Poked Condoms
4. A Box Of Chocolates And Every Chocolate Has Been Bitten
3. A Pregnancy Test From Someone You Just Met
2. A Paternity Test From Your X
1. VD / STD / STI
Never and I mean never give any of these gifts for Valentine’s Day