Today is a day of love and most like to express their love in the form of gifts, well after sitting with my love experts #JustBurrs and #StoweShow we’ve compiled a list of things you should never ever give the person you love or lust after.

10. A used gift card

9. A bouquet of yard flowers or dandelions

8. A Christmas Gift from 2 months ago

7. A Funeral reef that says “I Love You”

6. Raw uncooked fish

5. Pre Poked Condoms

4. A Box Of Chocolates And Every Chocolate Has Been Bitten

3. A Pregnancy Test From Someone You Just Met

2. A Paternity Test From Your X

1. VD / STD / STI

Never and I mean never give any of these gifts for Valentine’s Day