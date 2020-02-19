Ohio State Named Regional Site For The Basketball Tournament In July

After a great showing in 2019, Columbus will play host to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) again this summer.

The 64-team, $2 million winner-take-all event, will happen at the Covelli Center from July 23-25 on The Ohio State University’s Campus as part of the Columbus Regional.

Carmen’s Crew, featuring several former Buckeye basketball stars, is looking to defend their TBT Championship of 2019 led by coaches Jared Sullinger and Evan Turner.

“There’s no better place to have the tournament,” Turner said. “I think that it’s going to be so special and fun to play at a place where we all became men. I think our guys are going to show up and show out and make the Buckeye faithful proud. This is definitely something I’m excited and can’t wait to be part of and I know everybody in the city feels the same way!”

Eight total teams team will compete in the Columbus Regional with all games broadcast live on television. First-round games at the Covelli Center will begin Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24, with two games being played each night. The remaining four teams will compete in the Regional Semifinals on Saturday, July 25, and the Regional Championship will be played on Sunday, July 26.

The winner advances to Championship Week at the University of Dayton Arena from Aug. 6-11.

Source: TBT

Also On Power 107.5: