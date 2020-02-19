Teens Arrested In 80-Plus Cleveland Car Break-Ins In

Police have arrested those behind the dozens of carjackings happening in the Cleveland area.

WKYC reports police arrested four teens, three are 16-years-old and one 17-years-old.

They are being accused of committing at least 80 break-ins of the southeast side all the way to Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights. Police are investigating to see if the teens committed more reported break-ins in the area.

The break-ins escalated Sunday night when dozens of car windows were smashed near University Circle, Cedar Hill, and surrounding areas.

The teens are awaiting charges and if filed they can be charged with aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, theft, and trespassing. Potential weapons charges may occur sense the teens had a weapon on them while taken into custody.

Source: 10TV

