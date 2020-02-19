Young Thug and Boosie Badazz Share Their Thoughts On Dwayne Wade’s Transgender Daughter, Zaya Wade

Dwayne Wade has been making the rounds doing talk shows, radio shows, and podcast talking about his support of his now transgender daughter Zaya Wade. In a documentary coming out this week, the former NBA Superstar says that he knew about his son when he was 3 yrs old. Dwayne and his wife Gabrielle Union supported his son and his decision and they shared this decision as a family on social media and that’s when I believed that this whole thing went left. Because when you put anything on social media you open yourself up to everybody’s opinion and while at first most were supportive and spoke highly of Dwayne and Gabrielle and praised them for being supportive. Now the honeymoon is over and everybody has something to say and it a lot of it hasn’t been supportive at all. First Boosie Badazz goes on IG and just goes in on Dwayne’s decision to support his son now daughter and then the one person who I thought would never ever say anything at all spoke out and now some people are agreeing with what he had to say and that person is Young Thug who tweeted “All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.” and while most on social media went in on Boosie these same people seemed to say that Thugger had a point but what do you think? Take the Poll

Click Here

Click Here