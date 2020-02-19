“That’s All Folks” Cavaliers, Fire Head Coach John Beilein after just 54 games

Now, how bad of coach are you if you get fired halfway into your 1st season as head coach, to be honest, it’s a lot like Craig from the movie “Friday” getting fired on his day off for stealing boxes. But no boxes were stolen here just a bad coaching job, and what’s crazy is that John Beilein was a good college coach and although he was a surprise hire by everyone in the league because he had no pro coaching experience people gave him a chance. And about a month into this season Beilein was already in the news for all the wrong reasons when he inadvertently called his players “thugs” during a team meeting. Reports say that Beilein had a problem adjusting to the Pro game and dealing with the HUGE egos that come with the NBA. Full Story Click Here 0 photos