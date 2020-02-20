Lavar Ball Announces the Return of Big Baller Brand

Big Baller Brand is back.

After almost a year after they shut down its website, Lavar Ball announced the relaunch of Big Baller Brand website, according to a news release.

The website, which features 48 new products, including hoodies, t-shirts, shorts and women’s clothing, is the latest of the Ball family legacy. During the first launch, shoppers complained of price, delayed shipping and co-founder Alan Foster accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the Ball family.

“The Big Baller Brand is BACK and better than ever! Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience,” Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website BigBallerBrandInc.com. I want to thank our loyal fans for patiently waiting for the relaunch and continuing to grow with our family!”

