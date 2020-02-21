The Flu Shot 45% Effective

A question that you may ask yourself from time to time, is whether to not you should be getting the flu shot. I mean considering the many deaths that follow the virus, the Flu, you would think its your best bet.

Well according to the CDC, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, they released a reporting charting that this years Flu vaccine has only been 45% effective. This si all channeling how well the vaccine prevents a trip to the hospital or before someone falls ill.

So considering the meany strains of the Flu a 45% effective rate isn’t quite that bad.

Early #fluvaccine effectiveness estimates for the 2019-20 season show that the #flu vaccine reduced flu-associated doctor’s visits by 45% overall, by 50% against flu B and by 37% against flu A(H1N1): https://t.co/zhrO7rlVDU pic.twitter.com/ZgofiCHWvh — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) February 20, 2020

The CDC estimates there have been at least 26 million flu illnesses, resulting in a quarter-million hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths, of that number ninety-two children have died.

As of today the influenza is still circulating, no idea how long it will continue.

