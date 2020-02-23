Gov. DeWine Honors First Black Man To Fly Into Space, Guion Bluford

Just in time for black history month.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine honored Col. Guion Bluford Thursday with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal. This is the highest honor non-combat decoration for service in Ohio.

Bluford, who lives Westlake, Ohio is well-known for being the first black man to travel into space in 1983. Before he made history, he flew 44 combat missions in South Vietnam as a pilot with the United States Air Force.

“Your commitment and dedication over the course of your career in aviation are a tremendous inspiration to generations of Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine during the medal presentation at the Ohio Statehouse today. “As NASA prepares for future missions to space, the next generation of astronauts will be looking to follow in your footsteps.”

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV