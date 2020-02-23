WTF?? McDonald’s Reveals Quarter Pounder Scented Candles

You have to have an extreme love for McDonald’s to want you home to smell like the fast-food burger joint all day!

Well for those that do, McDonald’s has launched a way for you to take the scent of its famous burgers home with you, and not on your black polo shirt.

McDonald’s announced this week that they will release a set of candles that smell like Quarter Pounders. The scents will include pickles, onions, cheese, buns, ketchup and beef.

Yep! I had the same reaction.

Quarter Pounder lovers can find the candle set on the restaurant chain online shop, goldenarchesunlimited.com. In a description for the product, McDonald’s recommends people burn the candles together “for maximum deliciousness.”

The candle set will be available in limited quantities and will be a part of a line of merchandise McDonald’s is offering to its Quarter Pounder Fan Club. Other items that will be available include a 2020 Quarter Pounder Calendar, a “Quarter Pounder with Love” locket, and Quarter Pounder oven mitts.

Will you be coppin the Quarter Pounder Candles or nah??

