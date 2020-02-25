Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company & Pilot!

As we all settle in a little more on the loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his beloved daughter, Gianna Bryant, the reality sits much differently for Vanessa Bryant. A now widowed Bryant is left with so many pieces to put together on her own.

In reaction to the devastating fatal crash that claimed nine beautiful lives, Vanessa Bryant refuses to go out without a fight. She has filed a wrongful death lawsuit following the deaths of her husband and daughter. In her lawsuit, it claims the pilot and company who owned the helicopter acted recklessly.

According to court documents, Island Express was only allowed to fly under visual flight rules. Weather conditions on the day of the crash were heavily foggy and all around unfavorable to fly in. The pilot was said to be flying 180 miles per hour in the heavy fog, which created limited visibility.

The suit goes on to say that Island Express, owners of the helicopter, took on unnecessary and needlessly risky means of transportation that day. Majority of the blame is directed to the pilot, who was said to have failed to obtain proper weather data prior to the flight. He also reportedly failed to properly monitor, assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to maintain control of the helicopter, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy condition, and failed to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path.

The lawsuit also highlights the pilot’s past disciplinary actions. Ara George Zobayan had been reprimanded back in 2015 for violating the visual flight rule minimums by flying into an airspace of reduced visibility.

Vanessa Bryant is asking for punitive damages as well as damages caused by “pre-impact” terror, which takes in consideration the emotional trauma Kobe and Gianna Bryant suffered before the crash. The loss of love, affection, affection, care, society, service, comfort, support, right to support, companionship, solace or moral support and expectations of future support, counseling, and funeral expenses will also be accounted for in the damages. From the looks of things, the cards may be very much so in Bryant’s favor. It is unclear of the specific amount she may be seeking but millions of dollars are on the table.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: