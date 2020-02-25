Tears, Laughs & Prayers – Best Moments From Kobe & GiGi Bryant Memorial

We saw family and closest friends to the Bryants hare their best moments with Kobe & GiGi Bryant as the world celebrated their lives.

As a Kobe fan, today was a tough day. It still doesn’t seem like he is gone, let alone his baby girl GiGi Bryant too. Many Kobe, Lakers, and fans around the world watch as family and friends try their best to celebrate these two while fighting back the tears.

The ceremony that took place in the house Kobe Bryant built, The Staples Center, opened up with Beyonce singing Kobe’s favorite songs of her’s “XO” and “Halo.”

Jimmy Kimmel fought back many tears as he narrated the ceremony. Many times though he came through to make us all laugh at Kobe’s competitive nature.

What was the most heartbreaking part of the ceremony was us to finally hear from Vanessa Bryant, as she spoke for the first time privately about the loss of her “baby girl” and “soulmate.” She also shared stories on how he was the ultimate “girl dad.”

Always coming to the clutch Michael Jordan spoke about Kobe as his little brother. Most of their relationship has been about comparisons, “who is better MJ or Kobe?” However, Jordan shared light that he looked at Bryant as a little brother, always there to help guide in through his career, family and joking teaching his daughter GiGi “the triangle.” Not able to hold back the tears, Jordan joked that “Now he got me. Now I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next 3 to five years.”

Another NBA legend that looked at Kobe like a little brother was his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal. Who also talked about the moment “the kid” earned his respect and Bryant’s revised of the phrase “There is no I in team.”

WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, NCAA leading scorer Sabrina Ionescu and U Conn ladies basketball coach Geno Auriemma talked about GiGi and her excitement and love for the game of basketball. Like her father, she was always eager to learn and help teach her teammates.

Alicia Keys came out to play Beethoven‘s “Moonlight Sonata,” after Kobe’s best friend, former agent and current Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shared the story of how he spent days to memorize and be able to play the song without no mistakes for his and Vanessa’s anniversary.

Moving forward, 2/24 will always be Mamba and Mambacita Day. It’s a new day in the basketball world in trying to get use to not seeing Kobe or GiGi around. I believe that family, friends and along with the fans will keep their legacy’s alive and passed down their Mamba Mentality down to the next generations to come.

Thank you Kobe!

