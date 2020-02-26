Can You Match Eminem’s Flow?? Take “The #GodzillaChallenge”

Yesterday one of the “Goats” in the game Eminem set Tic Tok and Twitter on fire as he challenged fans to match his flow and to be honest the only person I believe that will be able to match his flow is Twista or maybe Busta. This challenge might have some people passing out in the next couple of days and I’m pretty sure that we will have some really funny moments as fans do their best to complete this challenge. With this one I pretty sure Eminem broke some type of world record because he dropped 352 Syllables in 30 seconds!! Damn And oh yeah Eminem is also giving out prizes to his favorite videos from this challenge.

Click Here