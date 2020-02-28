CLOSE
National
HomeNationalNews & Gossip

The Proud Family Returns To Disney

2012 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Kyla Pratt has confirmed that the return of the Proud Family will be soon to Disney. It has been 18 years since the show aired on the Disney network and fans are estactic to have one of their favorite cartoons that can relate to return to their TV screen.

Disney+ has greenlit “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” which is currently in production at Disney Television Animation.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Are you excited to see the Proud Family?

Radio One 2019 Kick Off To Health Expo
Kickoff To Health Expo Columbus
19 photos

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close