Arnold Sports Festival Will Screen Athletes For Coronavirus

With air travel becoming the biggest threat to the spread of the virus, festival officials are not taking any chances.

For those who are wondering if the growing concerns about the coronavirus will affect the Arnold Sports Festival can rest assure the event is still a go.

According to 10TV, festival officials will be working with constituents to make the event safe for everybody attending. The Arnold Medical Team, directed by Mount Carmel Health System will screen athletes during check-ins.

Starting next Wednesday, every athlete upon registration will be asked where they have been in the last 15 days and if they have been exposed to the virus. If they answer yes, and have a temperature is 100.4 or higher, they will be self-quarantined and unable to compete.

Mount Carmel will also have 25 nurses to cover all 88 different sporting events and working with a translator to avoid any language barriers.

The Greater Columbus Convention Center will have hand sanitizers placed within 20 feet of each other throughout the center during the event. Attendees are encouraged to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene by the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 20,000 athletes from 32 countries are expected to come to Central Ohio for the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

Also On Power 107.5: