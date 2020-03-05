Gabrielle Union Writes 1st Children’s Book Inspired By Daughter!

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to the best sellers list! The New York Times bestselling author is back at it again, this time dabbling in the world of children’s books. Inspired by her beloved baby girl, Kaavia James, Union has written her very first children’s book!

Welcome to the Party will be hitting shelves sooner than later and Union couldn’t be happier. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“I’m so excited to be releasing my first children’s book,” Gabrielle told PEOPLE. “Since the birth of my daughter … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age.”

Gab is basking in experience after surviving her first year of motherhood. Kaavia James Union Wade was gifted to the world back in 2018. She was born via surrogate due to complications Union experienced. The infamous, “Shady Baby”, who is known for her super cute stale face, is the first child to Gab and hubby, Dwyane Wade.

“She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me. She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Look out for Welcome to the Party, published by Harper Collins, to be hitting bookshelves May 5th!

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: