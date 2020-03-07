Hot Girl Meg’s Album ‘Suga’ Has Arrived!

We all are pretty aware of the madness surrounding our favorite hot girl, Megan the Stallion. However, to sum it all up, the Houston native has been bumping heads with her label heads and had to go as far as getting a temporary restraining order in place in efforts to release her new album as planned.

And the Hot Girls have won that battle, with Suga, Megan the Stallion’s debut album being released promptly at midnight, Friday, March 6th!!

The 9 track album has got fans shook and showing the Stallion so much love. It has been noted that every song has entered in the US Apple Music top 100, along with over 18 millions Spotify streams and counting.

Not only did she drop the album, but Megan also dropped the visual for her first single “B.I.T.C.H!” Check out the spicy new video below.

Now this gift of new music is just the tip of what may play out to be an ugly war for Megan to face. 1501 Certified Entertainment made several attempts to hold her up, so we will see what happens moving forward.

It is clear, Meg isn’t going anywhere and has a strong army of fans backing her up.

Source: Billboard

