Lil Baby Gets First Billboard No. 1 Album With ‘My Turn!’

The last week has been lit for music lovers everywhere. Several new albums were dropped by some of our favorite artists from Jhene Aiko and Megan the Stallion to Lil Baby and Bad Bunny, leading us into an awesome spring season.

According to Billboard, Lil Baby’s sophomore album My Turn has debuted at #1 on the charts. Baby’s first week numbers opened with 197,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.! He definitely has something to be proud of as this release marks the Atlanta rapper’s first No. 1 album and his biggest album week to date!

“Numbers ain’t really that important,” Lil Baby said. “They are when you go No. 1… but, for the most part, don’t try to think about the numbers. Just try to go as hard as you can go,” he stated in regards to his top spot status.

Lil Baby makes it clear that his real concern is fan engagement. Shout out to Baby for this awesome career milestone!

Source: Complex

