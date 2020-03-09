Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Prison Release Date Is Set!

Looks controversial rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, will be out before the winter season gets a chance to kick off.

Tekashi, or Daniel Hernandez, is set to be released August 2nd, according to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator. 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro offered confirmation that this date is in fact accurate.

We all witnessed 6ix9ine’s trial unfold, whether we were trying or not. He was sentenced in December 2019 and originally faced 47 years to life for a number of crimes relating to his time as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. But once he decided to “snitch” and become a cooperating witness, those numbers quickly changed for him.

Tekashi testified against two gang members who went to trial and because of his cooperation he was sentenced to only 24 months as a reward for his help. At the time of sentencing, he already served 13 months during the wait and only has to serve 85 percent of his remaining time.

While Tekashi is looking forward to freedom, some of those he testified against, like his kidnapper, Anthony “Harv” Ellison, have yet to be sentenced. Ellison is looking to appear before Judge Paul Engelmayer on April 1st.

Source: Complex

Also On Power 107.5: