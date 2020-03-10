Young Black Boy gives Police Officers a Piece of his Mind After Being Racially Profile

A young boy was apprehended by police officers at the mall for allegedly shop lifting. In the video that went viral across social media you have this young kid being taken away by and officer only to be met by more officers who racially profiled the kid, and said he stole something. They searched the young boy and came to find he had taken nothing. This kid even claimed to have so much cash that there was no need for him to take a thing.

Big leaders are praising this young boy and some felt his courage to record officers and ask for badge number was a bit too much. Personally Im glad he stood up for himself, except for the cussing, but let nobody demean you or make you feel like you’re small. Proud of his courage.

Some feel he has no respect for authorities, dogging police and his disrespectful language. But than again we have no idea of this kids upbringing, apparently his examples around him may possibly lack morals and a bit of respect themselves.

What are your thoughts? Catch the video below

Also On Power 107.5: