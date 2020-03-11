Apple Testing New Feature Allow Users To Unsend Text Messages

Say goodbye to those late-night drunk, “You up?’ texts.

According to MacRumors.com, Apple is reportedly testing a new feature for iMessage that would let iPhone users unsend text messages.

The report says that both the recipient and sender would be notified when a message is rescinded.

So just think those 5 pages investigative reports y’all like to send to cuss your partner out could be deleted once you come to your senses.

Apple is said to be testing the feature internally, and the report cautions that it may or may not launch with this year’s expected iOS 14.

It’s one of several features the company is rumored to be developing for Apple’s messaging service.

Think of the number of relationships that could have been saved years ago!!

Source; MacRumors.com

