DJ Mr King’s 10 Spot List

Here are the top songs DJ Mr. King is is rocking n the mix this week. Led by Megan Thee Stallions next single off her “Suga’ EP, Captain Hook is an absolute spring and summertime Hot Girl theme song.

Also check out club bangers such as Moneybag Yo ad Blac Youngsta “1, 2, 3” and “Lil Quita’ by TrapBoy Freddy.

New heat from Gunna, Lil Uzi, and Lil Yachty also makes this week’s list.

Catch DJ Mr. King in the mix weekdays at Noon for the City Takeover Mix, weeknights at 7pm and 10pm for all the vibes!

