Russell Hornsby Has One Reason Why You Need To Watch ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Russell Hornsby is one of those actors, whether staring or co-staring in a movie or TV show that you know automatically it’s going to be great. You may remember him from Fences, The Hate U Give, or After The Sunset, but now he’s staring in his own show ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.’

He shares some of his backstory getting into acting, what to expect from the new series, and proves to us the hip-hop head in him when he broke down songs that he’s currently listening to. We proud to see how far he’s come as an actor and now finally getting the opportunity in a lead role. If you’re into suspense, cop thrillers, this series is definitely for you!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 10 hours ago

