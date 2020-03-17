Franklin County Municipal Court Postpones Hearings For 3 Weeks!

The city of Columbus is falling instep with Governor Mike DeWine across the board. In efforts to be more proactive and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Franklin County Municipal Court will be postponing court hearings. The FCMC announced that most scheduled hearings over the next three weeks will be rescheduled as of Monday, March 16th.

The only cases that will still be in rotation are ones including prisoners. All of these type of court hearing will continue to be upheld as scheduled, however, friends and family of the prisoners are to stay home.

The postponement will also effect any jurors that may be set for duty as of March 16th. No jurors will have to appear until further notification is given, according to the courts.

The steps taken by the FCMC are compliant with Governor DeWine’s directive restricting gatherings of 100 people or more. Which continues to change as the number lessens.

Employees of the courts are still expected to report at their normal times as of now. A more thorough list of the upcoming changes are as follows:

Traffic arraignment court will NOT be conducted for at least the next three weeks.

4C arraignment court will NOT be conducted for at least the next three weeks.

Eviction hearings will NOT take place for at least the next three weeks.

Small claims cases will NOT be heard for at least the next three weeks.

Scheduled hearings before Magistrates and Judges, except for prisoner cases, will be rescheduled and a notice of the new court date will be sent to the address the court has on file.

Jurors scheduled to report for jury service on March 16th are requested to stay home until or unless you are notified that your services are needed for a particular trial.

FCMC is also pushing to have anyone with a wedding scheduled with the court in the next four weeks to reconsider. However, they will try to work on accommodating the wedding request if it is able.

As of now, all changes will be upheld until April 20th.

Source: NBC4i

