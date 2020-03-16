Jay Z took plenty of backlash when news broke about his deal with the NFL. After months of silence, he finally addressed the whole thing in his new record on Jay Electronica‘s new album A Written Testimony.

Why would I sell out? I’m already rich, don’t make no sense

Got more money than Goodell, a whole NFL bench

Did it one-handed like Odell, handcuffed to a jail

I would’ve stayed on the sideline if they could’ve tackled that sh*t themselves

He concludes with a mild threat that also channels Kanye West.

“You backstabbers gon’ turn me back to the old Jay/

He’s not who you wanna see, he’s not as sweet as the old Ye

Waka Flocka takes issue with the #FlipTheSwitch challenge, and had social media debating him heavily on his view point.

Lastly, we want to send a congratulations out to DC Young Fly and his girl on announcing their second child!

Catch up with everything you missed over the weekend in today’s Lo Down with Lore’l!

SEE ALSO: How We Adjusted Over The Weekend During Out ‘Social Distancing’ Period [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Box Office Sales Are The Worst They’ve Ever Been In 20 Years Due To Corona Virus

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Jay Z Responds To The NFL Criticism + Waka Flocka Isn’t For The #HitTheSwitch Challenge [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: