Jadakiss On How ‘Ignatius’ Helped His Grieving Process, Top Rappers, & Why He Won’t Do Reality TV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jadakiss is a living legend when it comes to hip-hop, but creating this new album Ignatius was much different than his previous works. At this point in Jada’s career, of course he wants to accumulate “a billion” streams, but he just feels good to get this project out there because it helped him through the grieving process of loosing his close friend/partner to colon cancer.

He breaks down what recording this album was like, and why he did certain things on this project that he’s never done before in his career. We go on to discuss “top 5 hip-hop lists”, and even though he’s usually always included in peoples lists, he explains why they really don’t matter at the end of the day.

Lastly, he shares his view points on bad contracts in the music industry & breaks down why you will never see him on a reality television show…EVER!

Jada delivered a great body of work with his project Ignatius, so if you haven’t yet, go check that out now!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

