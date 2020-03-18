Joe Budden Shades Jay Electronica’s Album, ‘It’s A Hov Mixtape Now’

The two rappers throw shade after Budden made it clear he was not feeling the long-awaited album.
I can’t lie, I have seen mixed reviews about Jay Electronica‘s A Written Testimony album we waited 10 years for.
The self-proclaimed “Voice of the Culture,” Joe Budden didn’t hesitate to give his opinion on Elec’s album saying it was a “Hov mixtape,” on his podcast.
“You’ve been missing for ten years- which is cool, ’cause you’ve been living life. But that confidence that I thought you might’ve been living life with is suppressed…that lens that I’m looking through paints the story of a different MC. And that MC is one that would get smacked around by Hov on every song.”
Social media went crazy after the episode of The Joe Budden Podcast dropped on Tuesday. Many fans saying Budden has never put out a great album like Electronica. Other’s sharing the same opinion as Budden.
Jay Electronica took time to address Budden saying he never listen to his music anyways.
Do you like Jay Electronica’s new album? Let us know below!
Source: The Jasmine Brand