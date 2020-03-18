Joe Budden Shades Jay Electronica’s Album, ‘It’s A Hov Mixtape Now’

The two rappers throw shade after Budden made it clear he was not feeling the long-awaited album.

I can’t lie, I have seen mixed reviews about Jay Electronica‘s A Written Testimony album we waited 10 years for.

Jay z and Jay Electronica killing it, rolling through the rap game like…#WrittenTestimony pic.twitter.com/JM5urkY7xe — R A Z (@sheerazan) March 13, 2020

So your telling me the game dropped 300 bars in one song randomly & Elec took 10 years to drop 266. — max sommer (@maxsommer23) March 13, 2020

The self-proclaimed “Voice of the Culture,” Joe Budden didn’t hesitate to give his opinion on Elec’s album saying it was a “Hov mixtape,” on his podcast.

“You’ve been missing for ten years- which is cool, ’cause you’ve been living life. But that confidence that I thought you might’ve been living life with is suppressed…that lens that I’m looking through paints the story of a different MC. And that MC is one that would get smacked around by Hov on every song.”

Social media went crazy after the episode of The Joe Budden Podcast dropped on Tuesday. Many fans saying Budden has never put out a great album like Electronica. Other’s sharing the same opinion as Budden.

75% of listeners: Jay Electronica album wasn’t what we expected after such a long wait Joe Budden: states the obvious Jay Electronica: KISS my ass King Joe Budden: Jay cooked you on your own shit and Peace be unto you my brother 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dee (@DontTripISaidIt) March 17, 2020

People saying Joe Budden can't critique Jay Electronica? Why? Joe Budden's built one of the strongest podcasting brands over the past decade while Jay spent that same span of time… *checks notes* …releasing absolutely nothing. — Anthony Fantano Updates (@theneedledrop) March 17, 2020

Joe Budden hasn’t dropped a classic in his life and he’s critiquing Jay Electronica and Hov? pic.twitter.com/8whpkW3c4u — 4EverShook (@4Evashook) March 14, 2020

Joe budden: I don’t like the album and yes I’m hating I took Jay Electronica verse off and left hov verse because hov mopped elect through the whole album Me: pic.twitter.com/3WB293mY2c — They Want Me Dead Like Pac (@kingmosesthegod) March 17, 2020

Jay Electronica took time to address Budden saying he never listen to his music anyways.

Joe Budden and Jay Electronica go back & forth after he called his new album trash pic.twitter.com/atmgNU8vyd — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 17, 2020

Do you like Jay Electronica’s new album? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand

