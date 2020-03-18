Ohio State, Otterbein Among Colleges Postponing Graduations

Ohio State University along with Otterbein University announced Tuesday that their 2020 spring commencements have been postponed to the coronavirus.

Both universities said it will communicate information later this month on potential new dates. OSU’s original commencement date was scheduled for May 2

University President Michael V. Drake said the following in a campuswide email;

Dear Ohio State Community:

Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that no large events be scheduled over the next eight weeks, we have postponed our spring commencement.

Our preference is to reschedule for later this spring, but it is premature to select a new date at this time. We will continue to evaluate information as we receive it and communicate a decision later this month.

Commencement is one of our most cherished traditions, and we remain fully committed to celebrating our graduates at an appropriate time. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and understanding.

Source: osu.edu

