Billy Sorrells Files: Need Some Social Distancing Advice, Billy’s Here To Help [VIDEO]

Billy Sorrells is always here to help the world, relationships, and anything else that needs to be fixed. So he gives the people a few tips on how to “pace” yourself while stuck at home during the “social distancing” period. You can thank us later!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 1 hour ago

