Ohio Barbershops, Hair, Makeup & Nail Salons & Spas Close Due To COVID-19

We are officially on our own.

Some of us may be coming out of this coronavirus quarantine looking like a hot mess. It was announced Wednesday that Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Health Department has ordered barber shops, hair, nail and makeup salons and spas to closed their doors until further notice.

DeWine stressed that it is a preemptive measure and that all small businesses will be back up and running once the number of cases has lowered.

To say when that will happen has been debated. Trump has agreed with CDC scientists saying the virus can linger on until July or August. Will that mean business, schools, and stores will be closed during that time, we don’t know.

You can stay up-to-date on what’s going on in Ohio by texting CORONA614 to 71007. Text messages and data may apply.

Source: 10TV

