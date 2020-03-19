Netflix Party Perfect Solution For Social Distancing

The restaurants, bars and pretty much everything else in the world is closed.

The quarantine has us confined to our homes and for some of us that could be a lonely, annoying boring situation.

Netflix, known for its classic “Netflix and Chill” mantra, now has a new way to stay connected with friends during a time of social distancing through its Netflix Party feature.

The feature is a Google Chrome extension that the streaming provider has had for a while but with the recent events surrounding the coronavirus, it is in more of a high demand than ever before.

Groups of friends can get together virtually and watch their favorite Netflix titles on their computers at the same time. The feature, which also includes a chat room, so you can share your reactions to the programs as you watch, only works via Google Chrome browser and not on the Netflix app itself.

Here’s how to create the party from home!

1. Go to netflixparty.com on a Google Chrome browser and click “Get Netflix Party for free!” This will redirect you to Netflix Party’s page on the chrome web store.

2. Click “Add to Chrome” and then click “Add extension” in the pop-up window. Netflix Party will then be added to the top right corner of your Google Chrome browser, next to the address bar. It will have the initials “NP.”

3. Make sure your friends have downloaded “NP” onto their Google Chrome browsers as well.

4. Using your Google Chrome browser, go to Netflix.com, and play the show or movie you all want to watch.

5. Then click the “NP” button on your browser. You’ll also have the option of making yourself the one in charge of pausing, fast-forwarding and rewinding by checking the “Only I have control” box. If you don’t, anybody in your party will be able to use these features.

6. Click “Start the Party” and copy the URL that appears. Send this URL to the people you want to join your party.

7. Once your friends open the link, they should log into Netflix and hit the “NP” button on their Google Chrome browsers.

8. You should now be synced up! Enjoy your program. You can also communicate with each other via group chat on the right side of the screen. Choose a festive user icon and screen name and share all your binge-watching feels through messages, screenshots, emojis and GIFs.

As of Wednesday night Twitter was buzzing with thousands of fans creating parties for Netflix’s release of Beyonce’s HOMECOMING 2-hour special.

Party on and be safe!!

