Sports Update With Citynewwss

If your like me and you love sports then you are going just a crazy as I am due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all major sporting events have been canceled until further notice. The NBA has shut down and now with everything going on the NBA wants to finish the season at some point but it doesn’t look like that will be a possibility after multiple players have now been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Adam Silver is staying optimistic and is hoping that the end of the season or the playoffs might be able to start back up in late April or in June. As far as the NFL they have already moved the NFL draft, it will now be conducted online. Free agency has been crazy with some big names on the move the biggest being Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and while Brady was the biggest name that in Free Agency other big moves have been made around the league. Full Story Click Here

