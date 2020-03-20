Tax Deadline Moved From April 15 to July 15

The Trump administration announced today that it will move the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a tweet that “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

Earlier this week, the IRS had deferred the payment deadline to July 15, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy, but had left April 15 filing deadline in place.

