O.T. Genasis & Ex Malika Haqq Welcome Baby Boy

The couple showing us some good co-parenting vibes.

 

Congrats are in order for rapper O.T. Genasis and his ex-girlfriend Malika Haqq who welcomed their newborn son on March 14.

On Monday the parents shared a photo giving fans a first look at their son Ace Flores who is a spitting image of his daddy.

♠️ Ace. I love you 03.14.20

♠️ Ace Flores 3.14.2020

I’m loving the good vibes. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is reportedly doing well after the birth and of course, Genasis is one proud papa.

This is the first child for Haqq and second for Genasis. He has a 10-month-old son named Genasis. Go figure!

