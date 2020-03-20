O.T. Genasis & Ex Malika Haqq Welcome Baby Boy

The couple showing us some good co-parenting vibes.
Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I’ve been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents.
Congrats are in order for rapper O.T. Genasis and his ex-girlfriend Malika Haqq who welcomed their newborn son on March 14.
On Monday the parents shared a photo giving fans a first look at their son Ace Flores who is a spitting image of his daddy.
I’m loving the good vibes. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is reportedly doing well after the birth and of course, Genasis is one proud papa.
This is the first child for Haqq and second for Genasis. He has a 10-month-old son named Genasis. Go figure!
Source: BET