Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Pulls More Receipts On Pistol-Whipped Victim

“I could’ve been dead!”

Looks like Hitmaka is fighting back against a woman who accuses him of pistol-whipping her.

As reported, the woman claiming to be the producer’s girlfriend accuses him of giving her a “closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations.” The woman posted a video showing her injuries on Tuesday (March 17).

Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, came forward to address the accusations against him. He pulled receipts that he states show that the woman tried to set him up. He posted a home surveillance video of two men, walking around his Los Angeles home. Hitmaka states he believes those men tried to rob him and the girl was in on it.

Now Friday, Hitmaka is pulling more receipts saying the woman was not his girlfriend and now is trying to blackmail him for money.

Hitmaka still hasn’t answered the question if he caused those woman’s injuries. Story developing.

Source: HIPHOPDX, TheShadeRoom