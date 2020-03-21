Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Pulls More Receipts On Pistol-Whipped Victim

“I could’ve been dead!”
Looks like Hitmaka is fighting back against a woman who accuses him of pistol-whipping her.
As reported, the woman claiming to be the producer’s girlfriend accuses him of giving her a “closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations.” The woman posted a video showing her injuries on Tuesday (March 17).
Hitmaka, also known as Yung Berg, came forward to address the accusations against him. He pulled receipts that he states show that the woman tried to set him up. He posted a home surveillance video of two men, walking around his Los Angeles home. Hitmaka states he believes those men tried to rob him and the girl was in on it.
View this post on Instagram
#TSRUpdatez: #Hitmaka, also known as #YungBerg, is claiming that he was the victim of an attempted home invasion on his Los Angeles home over the weekend. He also alleges the woman accusing him of pistol-whipping her was never his girlfriend and that she allegedly assisted in setting up the robbery.
Now Friday, Hitmaka is pulling more receipts saying the woman was not his girlfriend and now is trying to blackmail him for money.
View this post on Instagram
Whew chileeee! Things are getting messy for #Hitmaka y’all! As we previously reported, a woman claiming to be his girlfriend alleged he pistol-whipped her. His attorney’s, however, say the woman attempted to set him up in a home invasion, and now, he’s claiming to have receipts! 👀 (SWIPE)
Hitmaka still hasn’t answered the question if he caused those woman’s injuries. Story developing.
Source: HIPHOPDX, TheShadeRoom