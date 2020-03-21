ATL’s Infamous ‘Magic City’ Strip Club Offering Virtual Lap Dances!

One of Atlanta’s most beloved strip clubs is refusing to sit still during this viral pandemic we are currently experiencing. With most business being ordered to shut down temporarily to encourage social distancing, many are out of work and just plain bored.
Magic City has you covered offering “interactive lap dances” as well as “interactive stage sets” to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.
That’s right, the popular strip club is offering virtual lap dances to customers for only $20! The club plans to offer this service by adding anyone who pays the $20 fee to its “close friends” list on Instagram. This way they can keep business booming and coins flowing into dancers’ pockets. The club guarantees 24-hour access and also reveals that they plan to be closed on Sunday, per usual.
It looks like Instagram isn’t too happy about these services and might be trying to shut the whole thing down. According to TMZ, Instagram has told Magic City’s IG operators that they can’t make money off the site in this manner.
In response, Magic City says it’s going to have its own livestream site up and running by Monday.
Source: TMZ, The Shade Room