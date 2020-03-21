Rae Sremmurd’s, Swae Lee Performs Free IG Live Concert During Quarantine!!

Since we all are experiencing more social distancing than usual, people are finding ways to be more creative and continue to entertain the masses. Social media is going crazy with influencers and artists posting an overhaul of content.

In efforts to keep fans engaged, rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd took to his IG Live to bring them a whole concert.

Friday night Swae Lee brought a new feel to Instagram Live. He and his dj put on a whole show from top to bottom, filming Swae’s arrival to the “venue” and incorporating fan engagement via live. He reached as many as 20k viewers at one time and jokingly thanked everyone for a “sold out venue.”