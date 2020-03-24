Sports Update “Carolina Panthers Release Cam Newton”

If I told you just 5 years ago that the number one overall pick in the 2011 draft, the player that helped his franchise get to four playoff berths in his first five years and also was named player of the year and lead his team to the Super Bowl in 2015. With all of those accolades if I told you that this number one pick just five years removed from the Super Bowl was just Released from the team that drafted him and most call the best QB in the team’s history. You’d probably say I’m crazy right but no I’m not one of the best QB’s in the past 10 years has just been placed on the open market and now Cam Newton is in search of a new team. But many believe that Cam will be fine and that he will be on a team by the start of the season but some teams may be a little wary to go all-in on the former pro-bowler after a couple of injury-plagued seasons. full Story Here

