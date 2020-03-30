Former Ohio State Football Player Talks Effects of COVID-19

With everything going on in the world today like the stay at home orders, self-isolation, self quartering, and the cancellation of sports when this happened we found out exactly how much sports play a big part in everyone’s life. And it’s the coping with the loss of sports that sports fans have the biggest problem with, it’s like how many reruns of old games can you watch? That’s why people like Steve Graef who is a former member of Thee Ohio State University’s 2002 National Championship team is going on his website Mindurance.com to help sports fans cope with these uncertain times. So if you’re having a hard time dealing with all sports being put on hold check out Steve Graef who also spent time as the sports psychologist for the Bucks. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: