As millions of people are stuck at home, some have lost their jobs, other are worried due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to start focusing on your personal finances. Communities continue to temporary shut down of businesses, schools and other public facilities and events, which is hurting our personal, local, and national economy. Financial expert Jini Thornton joined us on The Morning Hustle to help our listeners with some advice on what you should be doing in the short term to combat these economic issues.

She tells us what we should be doing with our finances, gives us some insight on the stimulus package, as well as info on filing for unemployment and tax updates. Listen to the full conversation above to learn more about what you should be doing with your money and more.

SEE ALSO: What You Should Be Doing Financially To Prepare For Health Scares Like The Coronavirus [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Essence Fest Postponed Until Fall Due To COVID-19

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

What You Should Be Doing To Protect Your Finances During the Coronavirus Pandemic [VIDEO} was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Power 107.5: