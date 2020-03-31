OSU Wexner Medical Center Employee Dies From COVID-19

According to FOX28 Columbus, an employee at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Reports from 10TV.com say the employee was the director of radiology.

“We are deeply saddened to share we have lost a beloved colleague to COVID-19,” the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said in a statement. “We will miss her friendship as well as her leadership and commitment to our institution, where she spent more than 30 years of her career.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 39 people in Ohio have died of COVID-19. The department has reported 1,933 confirmed cases in the state with 475 patients hospitalized.

