Brother of New York Governor, Chris Cuomo Test Positive for Coronavirus

The state of New York has over 75, 000 cases of COVID-19, and over 1,500 deaths. Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a travel ban advisory on the state.

His younger brother CNN Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the virus. His brother stated

“This virus is the great equalizer,” Governor Cuomo said in a tweet about his brother’s condition. He added, “Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend.”

Chris still continues his TV and radio show from home,

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!),” he said in a tweet announcing his positive test result.

Chris says he was exposed to a lot of people that had symptoms, so do you best to practice social distancing.

