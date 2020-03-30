Power Springfest ft Lil Baby and More Moved to Fall 2020

The promoters of the POWER SPRINGFEST are disappointed to announce that the Lil Baby, NBA Younboy, Rod Wave and YK Osiris concert on April 5, 2020 will be rescheduled to this Fall. New dates will be announced shortly.

Please check back here soon or on the artists’ social media and Ticketmaster.com for the new date. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored on the new rescheduled date.

