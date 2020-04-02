Check Out The Brand New Trailer For The Punk’d Reboot!!

As previously reported, the infamous prank show Punk’d is being rebooted! The popular show, which was originally hosted by king prankster, Ashton Kutcher, is getting a new life and a new host, Chance the Rapper,

Chance is executive producing as well as hosting the revival of Punk’d and it is set to premiere April 6th on the new mobile streaming service Quibi!

With most of us stuck at home, riding out this viral pandemic, many of us are desperately searching for new entertainment via shows and movies. So, this reboot is dropping right on time. Check out the newest trailer to drop with Chicago native, Chance at the wheel.

The third installment of Punk’d will feature some of your favorite celebrities. For season one, you can expect to see Lil Nas X, French Montana, the Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ty Dolla Sign, just to name a few. The Quibi edition of Punk’d will air in small 10-minute episodes.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said when the series was announced earlier this year. “I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Source: Complex

