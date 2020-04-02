Lil Mosey Talks Quarantine With 10 Girlfriends and Blueberry Faygo

Lil Mosey took the time to check in with DJ Mr. King and Cece this week to talk about his new single “Blueberry Faygo”. More than 19k fans joined the Instagram with the #1 night show in the city as the Seattle rapper dropped knowledge on his sneaker collection, potential collaborations and even how he manages his 10 girlfriends during the coronavirus quarantine.

Lil Mosey is excited and looking forward to “Blueberry Faygo” taking the spring and summer by storm. He mentioned the upcoming deal he may having looming with the soda brand and hopes to bring his fans together through the pop….or soda, whatever you prefer to call it!

