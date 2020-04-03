Cardi B Released From Hospital After Suffering Strong Stomach Pains

Aw, get well soon Cardi!

Rapper Cardi B experience a really bad tummy ache so bad she had to risk it all and go to the hospital.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the “Money” artist was experiencing strong stomach aches for over 24 hours. She decided that she would check herself into the hospital on Wednesday.

I have such a uncomfortable stomachache for the past 24 hours 🤦🏽‍♀️I’m so irritated by it . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2020

Fans wished the Grammy-winner get well soon wishes which seem to work because Thursday she went back to be her goofy self again.

I walked out my room shirtless and the cleaning lady was in my living room 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YRkOYxm0QV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 31, 2020

I’m more surprised she was able to get a bed at any hospital in Atlanta during this pandemic. But hey, that’s what having money can do for you.

Source: The Jasmine Brand