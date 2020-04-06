YaYa Mayweather Ordered To Stay Away From Alleged Stabbing Vicitim

She needs to sit her butt down somewhere!

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather has been ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from her alleged stabbing victim LaPattra Jacobs.

According to The Blast, Floyd’s daughter was told by a Texas judge to, “not go within 1000 feet of the residence of place of business of the Complainant or any member of her family. Do not go within 1000 feet of any childcare facility or school that the Complainant’s children, if any, may attend.”

In addition, she can not have or be around drugs or alcohol.

As we reported over the weekend, YaYa and Jacobs allegedly got into a physical altercation at NBA YoungBoy’s home in Houston. YaYa who is NBA’s current fiance has been having issues with Jacobs, who is NBA’s pregnant baby mama. Things turned crazy when allegedly YaYa grabbed a knife and stabbed Jacobs, sending her to the hospital.

Jacobs was sent to the hospital and YaYa was taken to jail. YaYa was released after making $30,000 bail.

Story developing.

Source: The Blast