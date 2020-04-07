Why Meek Mill Declined 2 Chainz Request To Battle On Instagram?

Everybody was ready for the next IG battle to go down between the two heavyweights but it won’t be happening.

I don’t know about you but I’m a little salty that 2 Chainz and Meek Mill won’t be battling after all. We have been seeing so many great battles to help us get through the quarantine these past few weeks.

First, it was the legends Timbaland and Swizz Beatz going for hours cranking out classics for us.

Then it was a battle of the styles with east coast’s Scott Storch versus the dirty south’s Mannie Fresh.

Then Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin had their own battle of the R&B hits.

And lastly the king of crunk Lil Jon against the nappy boy himself T-Pain.

2 Chainz wanted some friendly smoke from Meek Mill.

We were all geeked seeing this challenge! However, meek turned into a buzzkill after he declined by saying “I just wanna watchhh lol. respectfully bowing out to my brother.”

Were you excited to see Meek Mill and 2 Chainz? Let us know below!!

