Jobs Available During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 has affected the lives of millions of people. Social distancing is the new practice, and even stores are limiting the number of customers at a time to keep the spread of the deadly coronavirus down.

Many Americans have been furloughed or laid off due to this crisis. Some of my friends have been laid off and without work because of this. No income places a strain on anyone! Times like this don’t feel real, one minute your life is soaring and the next thing you know were going down hill.

Don't forget to look for at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb for open jobs and layoff alternatives for business owners. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 8, 2020

Gov Mike DeWine has put up a link to show that there’re some jobs available in Ohio. Most of these job will be in the essential group of work, like healthcare and such.

